2020-2026 Global Mobile Phone Chip Market Growth, Application, Top Manufacturers, Sales, Opportunities and Key Companies Profile

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Mobile Phone Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Phone Chip

1.2 Mobile Phone Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Chip Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Analog and Digital Conversion Chips

1.2.3 Microprocessor Chips

1.2.4 ROM and Flash Memory Chips

1.2.5 PCMOS Chip

1.2.6 NFC Chips

1.3 Mobile Phone Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Phone Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Traditional Phones

1.4 Global Mobile Phone Chip Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Mobile Phone Chip Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Mobile Phone Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Mobile Phone Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Mobile Phone Chip Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Mobile Phone Chip Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Mobile Phone Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Mobile Phone Chip Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Mobile Phone Chip Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Mobile Phone Chip Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Mobile Phone Chip Production

3.4.1 North America Mobile Phone Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Mobile Phone Chip Production

3.5.1 Europe Mobile Phone Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Mobile Phone Chip Production

3.6.1 China Mobile Phone Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Mobile Phone Chip Production

3.7.1 Japan Mobile Phone Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Mobile Phone Chip Production

3.8.1 South Korea Mobile Phone Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Phone Chip Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Phone Chip Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Chip Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mobile Phone Chip Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mobile Phone Chip Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Phone Chip Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Mobile Phone Chip Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mobile Phone Chip Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mobile Phone Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Mobile Phone Chip Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Mobile Phone Chip Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Mobile Phone Chip Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mobile Phone Chip Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Mobile Phone Chip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Phone Chip Business

7.1 Qualcomm

7.1.1 Qualcomm Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Qualcomm Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Qualcomm Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Intel Corporation

7.2.1 Intel Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Intel Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Intel Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Intel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Marvell

7.3.1 Marvell Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Marvell Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Marvell Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Marvell Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samsung

7.4.1 Samsung Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Samsung Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samsung Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MediaTek

7.5.1 MediaTek Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 MediaTek Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MediaTek Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 MediaTek Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

7.6.1 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 NVIDIA Corporation

7.7.1 NVIDIA Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 NVIDIA Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 NVIDIA Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 NVIDIA Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Broadcom Corporation

7.8.1 Broadcom Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Broadcom Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Broadcom Corporation Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Broadcom Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Texas Instruments

7.9.1 Texas Instruments Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Texas Instruments Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Texas Instruments Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 HiSilicon Technologies

7.10.1 HiSilicon Technologies Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 HiSilicon Technologies Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 HiSilicon Technologies Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 HiSilicon Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Spreadtrum Communications

7.11.1 Spreadtrum Communications Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Spreadtrum Communications Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Spreadtrum Communications Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Spreadtrum Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Fuzhou Rockchips Electronics

7.12.1 Fuzhou Rockchips Electronics Mobile Phone Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Fuzhou Rockchips Electronics Mobile Phone Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Fuzhou Rockchips Electronics Mobile Phone Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Fuzhou Rockchips Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Mobile Phone Chip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mobile Phone Chip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Phone Chip

8.4 Mobile Phone Chip Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Mobile Phone Chip Distributors List

9.3 Mobile Phone Chip Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mobile Phone Chip (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mobile Phone Chip (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mobile Phone Chip (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Mobile Phone Chip Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Mobile Phone Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Mobile Phone Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Mobile Phone Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Mobile Phone Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Mobile Phone Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Mobile Phone Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Phone Chip by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Phone Chip by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Phone Chip by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Phone Chip

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mobile Phone Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mobile Phone Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Mobile Phone Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Phone Chip by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

