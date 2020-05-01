Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets 2020 | Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Basf AG, Cibus Inc., Novozymes A/S



Agricultural Biotechnology Market describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present and future state of the Agricultural Biotechnology market across the globe, including valuable facts and figures. Agricultural Biotechnology Market provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends. The report provides a comprehensive overview including Definitions, Scope, Application, Production and CAGR (%) Comparison, Segmentation by Type, Share, Revenue Status and Outlook, Capacity, Consumption, Market Drivers, Production Status and Outlook and Opportunities, Export, Import, Emerging Markets/Countries Growth Rate. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. The Agricultural Biotechnology market report assesses the key regions (countries) promising a huge market share for the forecast period.

Top Key players of Agricultural Biotechnology Market Covered In The Report:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Basf AG, Cibus Inc., Novozymes A/S, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., and Qiagen NV

Report Scope:

The study scope includes key agricultural biotechnology tools (i.e., next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and gene editing tools); synthetic biology-enabled chemicals and biofuels; biotech seeds; and biologicals.

Our analyst analyzes these technologies and products to determine present and future market sizes, and to forecast growth from 2020 through 2024. The report also discusses industry strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patent status and market driving forces.

This Research provides in-depth coverage of the agricultural biotechnology industry structure, including genomics technology providers (e.g., genome editing, NGS and microarray companies); major seed companies; biotech trait companies; synthetic biology tools companies; companies developing plant feedstocks; and agricultural biologicals companies. It provides an in-depth analysis of major industry acquisitions and alliances during 2018 and 2019.

The Agricultural Biotechnology report gives detail complete examination to territorial sections that covered The USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Agricultural Biotechnology Market definitions, characterizations, delivering reports, cost structures, advancement strategies, and plans. The results and information are top notches in the Agricultural Biotechnology report utilizing outlines, diagrams, pie graphs, and other pictorial portrayals concerning its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Agricultural Biotechnology Business Scope, Key Statistics and CAGR Analysis of top key players.

Report Includes:

– 32 data tables and 60 additional tables

– A detailed review of the global markets for agricultural biotechnology and other emerging technologies

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Discussion of key agricultural biotechnology tools such as next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and genome editing tools, and assaying their role in enhancing the marketplace

– Underlying market opportunities for biotechnology tools, genomic-enabled products, and biotech seeds enhancing growth for the coming five years

– Key merger and acquisitions, joint ventures, and alliances within the large biotechnology companies, allowing them to participate in the upside of new genomics technologies that will enhance their breeding, seed development, and biologics programs

– Company profiles of market-leading participants, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Basf AG, Cibus Inc., Novozymes A/S, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., and Qiagen NV

•Which prime data figures are included in the report?

-Market size (Last few years, current and expected)

-Market share analysis as per different companies)

-Market forecast)

-Demand)

-Price Analysis)

-Market Contributions (Size, Share as per regional boundaries)

•Who all can be benefitted out of this report?

-Market Investigators

-Teams, departments, and companies

-Competitive organizations

-Individual professionals

-Vendors, Buyers, Suppliers

-Others

•What are the crucial aspects incorporated in the report?

-Industry Value Chain

-Consumption Data

-Market Size Expansion

-Key Economic Indicators

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Agricultural Biotechnology market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Agricultural Biotechnology market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global Agricultural Biotechnology market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

