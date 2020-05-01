Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2020: Investments vs Potential, Competitive Landscape and Key Players – Amazon, Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., etc.



In order to deliver a complete understanding of the global market, the report also shares some of the useful details regarding regional as well as significant domestic markets. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Top Key players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Market Covered In The Report:

Amazon, Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

AI systems are defined as machine-based systems that have the ability to make predictions, recommendations or decisions to influence real or virtual environments for a given set of human-defined objectives. With the expanding economic landscape of AI technology, it is emerging as a general-purpose technology. By delivering more accurate and cost-effective predictions, recommendations and decisions, the technology is enabling businesses to enhance productivity and address complex business challenges.

In terms of technology, the artificial intelligence market can be classified into four types: machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing and computer vision. The rapid expansion of the field is attributed to the maturity of an ML modeling technique known as neural networks, as well as the growing availability of large datasets and advancements in computing power abilities.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for artificial intelligence, which is increasingly being implemented across a wide range of industries for various applications. The market is broken down by solution, end-user industry, technology, and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, technology, end-user industry, and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for artificial intelligence. It explains the major market drivers of the global market, current trends in the industry and the regional dynamics of the artificial intelligence market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Factors such as industry value chain, key consumption trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending capacity analysis, market expansion rate, etc. The report also incorporates premium quality data figures associated with financial figures of the industry including market size (in USD), expected market size growth (in percentage), sales data, revenue figures and more. This might enable readers to reach quicker decisions with data and insights at hand.

Report Includes:

– 88 tables

– An overview of the global market and technologies for artificial intelligence (AI)

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends and investments in the artificial intelligence market

– Knowledge about machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing and computer vision

– Assessment of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

– Information on mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion in the artificial intelligence market

– Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry, including Amazon, Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

