Artificial Turf Market Revenue 2020 | Develop Rapidly by Tarkett, Sport Group, Tencate grass, SiS Pitches, Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Shaw Industries, others

The Artificial Turf Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Tarkett, Sport Group, Tencate grass, SiS Pitches, Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Shaw Industries, Victoria PLC, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Tigerturf, Matrix Turf, AstroTurf, Nurteks Hali, LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A., Sportlink among others.

Global artificial turf market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 10.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to high uses of artificial turf in sports pitches due to its high durability, superior quality, low maintenance, virtual appeal, eco-friendly attribute and all weather utility.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Labosport (France) has acquired TGMS Ltd (U.K.) a sports surface consultancy that is into design & management of artificial turf and natural sports pitches in the UK. The acquisition will help company to increase sales in UK as TGMS Ltd is one of major competitor in artificial turf in U.K.

In August 2019, AstroTurf Corporation (U.S.) is going to acquire Nagle Athletic Surfaces, Inc., (U.S.) specialised in track and outdoor court installation. The acquisition will help company to increase its market share as Nagle Athletic Surfaces, Inc. is providing wide range products

Global Artificial Turf Market By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides), Infill Material (Petroleum-Based Infills, Sand Infill, Plant-Based Infills), Application (Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Airports, Balconies, Others), Height/Pile Depth (6mm, 20mm, 30mm, 37mm, 45mm), Pile Density (Low, Medium, High), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of artificial turf in sports venues due to less usage of water and pesticides helps to propel the market growth

Increase in the number of sports arenas can increase the market growth

Rising urbanization is another prominent factor aiding the growth of artificial turf market

Versatility & preparation and weather utility is driving the market growth

Market Restraint:

High surface temperature of artificial turf is expected to restrict the market growth

Health and environmental impact of artificial grass hinder the market growth

High cost of artificial turf hamper the growth of this market

