Data Center Fabric Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Arista Networks, Inc., Avaya Inc., Broadcom, Cisco, Extreme Networks

Global data center fabric market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 23.36% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of few players are-: Arista Networks, Inc., Avaya Inc., Broadcom, Cisco, Extreme Networks, HP Development Company, L.P., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell, Unisys, oracle, ALE International, Hitachi, Ltd., HiveIO, Big Switch Networks, Inc., IP Infusion, Corning Incorporated, Wave2Wave Solution, among others.

Rising use of data center fabric solutions in data center virtualization is the major factor for the growth of market

Growing need of cloud-based data center fabric solution is also propelling the market growth

The requirement and need for high speed data transfer can also uplift the market growth in the forecast period

Technological development is data center fabric is another factor enhancing the market demand

Lack of compatibility with the existing system also acts as a restricting factor for this market

Scalability issue at transparent bridging can impede the market growth in the forecast period

Global Data Center Fabric Market By Solutions (Switching, Routers, Controllers, Storage Area Network (SAN), Network Security Equipment, Management Software), Process Technology (Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA) & Digital Light Processing (DLP), Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Processes, Jet Printing, Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) Processes, Others), User Environment (Enterprises, Telecommunications, Cloud Providers), Vertical (High-Tech, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others)

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Part 01: Data Center Fabric Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Data Center Fabric Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Data Center Fabric Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Data Center Fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Data Center Fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Data Center Fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Data Center Fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Center Fabric by Countries

