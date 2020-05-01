Fuel Cell Market 2020 dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast to 2026

Tangible commitment towards environment protection continues to accelerate reliance on fuel cells. Chief characteristic traits of fuel cells such as reduced noise generation is a potential growth backer. Additionally, these cells chiefly generate hydro and thermal by-products thereby reducing environmental concerns. Factors as such are likely to influence substantial growth in global fuel cell market in the forthcoming years.

Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/853

Unlike conventional batteries which have a definite life, fuel cells run indefinitely and on a constant energy source such as hydrogen. Tremendous rise in energy requirements and large scale developments across end-use industries such as utilities and telecom are rife to bolster rampant adoption allowing global fuel cells market to scale growth.

Advances in electric vehicles on the back of depleting energy sources have accentuated reliance on fuel cells. Besides, other industrial applications such as provisional power back-up source are likely to further emulate healthy growth ratios. According to Adroit Market Research’s (AMR) recent market report on fuel cells, under the title, ‘Global Fuel Cell Market By Product, Application and Region, Forecast 2019-26’ the global fuel cell market has amassed a value of USD 2.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to attain USD 11.54 Bn by 2016 at a CAGR of over 20%.

Spike in power requirements comprising HVAC systems across regions, also contributing towards emissions is a burning concern. The overall energy requirements rose by 2%, according to a new report by Internationals Energy Agency. These factors are likely to catapult hefty growth in global fuel cells market.

Read our Latest Fuel Cells Market Report for more Professional Industry Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/fuel-cell-market

Ceres Power Expands Operations on Japan with Joint Venture with Miura Co.

Leading players in global fuel cells market are integrating resources to trigger product differentiation. M&A ventures as well as product line expansion remain primary growth strategies amongst prominent market players.

In a recent development, ace fuel cell technology company Ceres Power, noted for its SOFC technology has in a recent business venture partnered with Japan based industrial boiler manufacturer, Miura Co. for Japan’s maiden Ceres Technology based fuel cell product inauguration. The product in a high end CHP (combined heat and power) fuel cell assembly aimed to ease commercial applications across Japan. Japan is a prominent market for fuel cells and this joint venture is expected to benefit Ceres’ global expansion objectives. With such developments in place, the global fuel cell market is poised to approach bullish growth.

Other big names in global fuel cells market comprise Panasonic, Toshiba, Arcola Energy, UTC Power Corporation, Ceramic Fuel Cells, and SFC Energy AG amongst others.

Global Fuel Cell Industry to Attract Automotive Sector in 2019

Hyundai is all set to make the sale of its new Nexo-fuel-cell vehicle. The model is available in Blue and Limited edition with the Blue edition costing USD 59,345 and edition Limited USD 62,845. Furthermore, buyers will also get hydrogen fueling cards of worth USD 13,000.

Toyota introduced semi-trucks operating on hydrogen fuel cell in a CES show organized by Consumer Technology Association

PACCAR’s Kenworth and Toyota have entered into a joint project to build Class 8 hydrogen fuel-cell semi tractors.

HTFC Based Fuel Cell Segment Likely to Witness Maximum Adoption

The report lends elaborate understanding on market dynamics, such as drivers, trends, threats, and challenges that propel growth curve in global fuel cells market. Additionally a brief on market segmentation has also been included in the report on the basis of which global fuel cells market is diversified into product and application. By application, portable, stationary, and transportation are core segments. Based on product the market is further segregated into LTFC and HTFC amongst others. HTFC based fuel cell segment likely to witness maximum adoption owing to its CHP compatibility.

Make an Enquire to buy this Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/853

Some Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Porters Five Force Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Fuel Cell Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Global Fuel Cell Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 7 Global Fuel Cell Market Overview, By Geography

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Key segments of the global fuel cell market report

Product Overview, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Low Temperature Fuel Cells (LTFC)

Proton-exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC)

Direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

High Temperature Fuel Cells (HTFC)

Phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC)

Molten carbonate fuel cell (MCFC)

Solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC))

Application Overview, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

Regional Overview, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Korea

India

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

UAE

South Africa

Grasp advance knowledge on Global Fuel Cell Industry through in-depth Blogs, White Paper & Infographics:

Access the White Paper “Life Cycle And Economic Modelling Of Fuel Cell”

Read the in depth blog titled “Fuel Cells, Overview, Advantages And Disadvantages”

What does the report include?

The market research report offers a comprehensive outlook of the fuel cell sector.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, product and application.

Historic, current, and forecast data is provided for all the market segments for each geography and key countries mentioned in the table of contents.

The study includes detailed profiles of key participants of the market based on product offerings, geographical presence, financial performance and recent initiative.

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.