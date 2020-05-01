Global Smart Parking Market Outlook: Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2026

The Smart Parking Market report offers a detailed analysis of Industry with growth & significant CAGR during forecast period 2020-2026 by top Key manufacturer’s analysis, region, Types, and Market segment by Applications. This Smart Parking market research report is conducted to understand the current landscape of the Global market, especially in 2020.

The Global Smart Parking Market gives us an in-depth overview of the research trends for the Financial Year 2020. This Report studies the Smart Parking industry on various parameters such as the raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. It also provides with important Smart Parking market credentials such as the history, various expansions and trends, trade overview, regional markets, trade and also market competitors.

Major Key Players of the Smart Parking Market are:

Swarco AG

Smart Parking Ltd

Omnitec group

PArklayer

Mindteck

Urbiotica

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Skidata AG

Dongyang Menics Co. Ltd

Amano Mcgann, Inc

IEM SA

IPS Group Inc

Major Types of Smart Parking covered are:

IoT

Ultrasonic

RFID

Major Applications of Smart Parking covered are:

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment System

E-parking

License Plate Recognition

