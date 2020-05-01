New Study Focusing on Robo-advisory Market Growth by world | Betterment, FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront, WiseBanyan, SigFig Wealth Management

Robo-advisory is basically an automatic, process based portfolio management service presented by wealth management businesses. It significantly decreases management budget involved in if all the financial advice through manpower, thus supporting wealth management companies to provide this as an insignificant cost service for their customers. Robo advisory is an automated portfolio management software, which let customers to reliably adjust and customize the online investment in order to meet their long-term commercial goals and short-term investment plan.

Growth in internet penetration, advice associated to investment at low cost, increase in development of digital advice technologies are expected to increase the growth of robo-advisory market during the period from 2019 to 2026. The suitable option of automated process without any manual engagement of financial advisors is likely to support the market growth till 2026.

Key Companies Profiled

Betterment

FutureAdvisor

Personal Capital

Vanguard Personal Advisor

Wealthfront

WiseBanyan

SigFig Wealth Management

The globalRobo-advisory market has been assembled through a mixture of primary and secondary research. Besides, it offers complete investigations based on newest market trends, regional outlook, top key players, industrial feedback, different rules and regulations of government, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The geographical segmentation of global Robo-advisory market covers different regions across the world. This report studies the global Robo-advisory market that sheds light on the productivity of the various key players functioning across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. It also gives a brief on the global Robo-advisory market by focusing on various dynamics of the market.

Different graphical presentation techniques are incorporated to present the various aspects in a clear and effective manner. It helps readers to recognize the market easily. It also gives a more accurate analysis of rapid developments in the past few years. In addition to this, it gives a projection of future developments in the forecast period.

Top level industries have been studied on the basis of several attributes such as market shares, market size, applications, and end-users. After studying the major companies, researchers concentrating on major strategies contributing to global market growth.

Highlighted points of the global market research report:

-It includes global market driving and restraining factors

-It offers business profiles of various global investors

-Analysis of micro and macro-economic factors impacting on the global market

The notable feature of this research report is, it presents the possible growth predictions in emerging as well as developed areas. Different case studies from various c level peoples have been recorded to get an idea about the background of the industries. Also, it offers several key pillars that are driving or limiting the market growth.

Reasons for buying this report?

It offers an analysis of moving competitive scenario. For making knowledgeable decisions in the industries, it offers analytical data with strategic preparation methods. It offers six year calculation of global Robo-advisory sector. It helps in understanding the main key product sections. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It offers regional study of global Robo-advisory industries along with business profiles of someshare holders. It offers massive information about trending factors that will impact the progress of the Robo-advisory market.

