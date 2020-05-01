Thermal Paper Market: Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Thermal paper is a special paper type that is manufactured with specialty coating that aids in inkless printing. On application of heat to the coating, a clear image is formed on the paper with no requirement for ribbons or inks. The coating usually turns black on heating, which, in turn, transfers the image to the paper. Thermal paper is the key component of thermal paper printing, which is considered one of the most economical printing technologies owing to its low energy consumption and low maintenance cost.

Thermal Paper Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Shandong Helon

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber



Market by Type

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Market by Application

Underwear

Outerwear

The Thermal Paper market report includes comprehensive information about the market's major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations.

Thermal Paper Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

