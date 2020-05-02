Autonomus Robots Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Trend and Top Key Players Bluefin Robotic, Cimcorp Automation, Mobile Industrial Robots, Omron Adept Technologies

The Global Autonomus Robot Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Rising adoption and increasing investment in healthcare robotics and government support is a positive factor for the growth of this market.

Increase in demand for autonomous robots from different end user’s industry creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region contributed the largest market share in 2016 due to wide adoption of autonomous robots in various industries.

Key players covered in the report

• Bluefin Robotic

• Cimcorp Automation

• Mobile Industrial Robots

• Omron Adept Technologies

• Locus Robotics

• Hi-Tech Robotics Systemz Ltd

• SAAB

• GeckoSystems

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Autonomus Robot Market — Industry Outlook

4 Autonomus Robot Market By Mode Of Operation Outlook

5 Autonomus Robot Market By End User Outlook

6 Autonomus Robot Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

