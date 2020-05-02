CBD Edibles Industry 2020 Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend Analysis by Top Companies- ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana Inc, Cannoid, LLC, Elixinol, Folium , Biosciences, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Aphria Inc and Forecast to 2026

The CBD Edibles Market 2020 Industry is on a steady rise. This market is one of the most diverse and exciting industry for both consumers and businesses. Keeping up to date in one of the fastest-growing sectors is important for cannabis businesses and entrepreneurs to capitalize on consumer demands.

Increasing production of hemp, legalization of cannabis in many countries, growing awareness about health benefits of consuming cannabis among consumers, growing usages in healthcare industries are some of main driving factors for market growth.

Growing application in cosmetics industries coupled with rise in sales of cosmetics products are seen as potential growth opportunity in forecast period. This year, the Specialty Food Association even named CBD Edibles and beverages as a “Food Trend of the Year” a nod to the fact that edibles are going mainstream, even within the scope of the much larger food and beverages industry. Today, other methods of consumption are experiencing rapid growth and CBD has emerged as a distinct product.” The article continued: “CBD Edibles are an increasingly popular method of ingestion.

The global CBD Edibles market is segmented on the basis of application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

ENDOCA

Isodiol International, Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Cannoid, LLC

Canopy Growth Corporation

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Aphria, Inc.

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

…

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Based on source type, the market is split into:

Hemp

Marijuana

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Personal care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Others

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Target Audience:-

CBD Edibles Equipment and Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, utility and end-user market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, utility and end-user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

