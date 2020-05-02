Cloud Advertising Market-Segmented by Type (Private, Public, Hybrid) , Services (IaaS, SaaS, PaaS) , End User (Government Utilities, Private Organizations, Healthcare) , and Region-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Cloud Advertising Market was valued at USD 150.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 352.65 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7 %, over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Technological advancements concerning the internet, combined with its increasing commercial application and the rapid growth in the number of internet users worldwide, have not only shaped the evolution of cloud advertising through different forms of digital advertising but have also enhanced the advertising business models, along with the market levels and players.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312809

– Some of the e-commerce giants, such as Amazon, have integrated the cloud service into their business models, which are based on cloud marketing, thereby utilizing the tools of the internet to connect with customers. It helps in creating a consistent buyer experience, serving customers at each step of their journey, and tracking every customer touch point required for highly sophisticated real-time communication and coordination of marketers, content, data, processes, and reporting.

– The year 2018 witnessed the rise of 6-second ads, which have become extremely popular on various social media platforms. Initiated by Adobe in 2015, worldwide, 52% of marketing professionals agreed that video provided the best ROI. Hence, the effective spread of video through social media platforms is also driving the market growth.

– Currently, users widely prefer mobile devices over laptops or desktop, owing to convenience, portability, and operations that can be performed across the cloud platform, owing to which mobile platforms are expected to grow lucratively.Scope of the Report

Cloud advertising denotes to cloud computing solutions for managing workflows associated to advertising. Cloud advertising can be used in diverse e-commerce or brick-and-mortar commerce strategies such as auctions, coupons and other discounting or advertising methods. These are cloud-based services that support and backs the selection, transaction and supply of advertising and ad-related data in which content and price are find out at the time of end-user access, usually by an auction process that matches bidders with advertising impressions as they become available. This relates to search, display, mobile, social and video ad formats.

Key Market Trends

Software-as-a -Service (SaaS) segment is Expected to Occupy Significant Share

– Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) refers to an alternative way of accessing software, instead of traditional methods of access (where the service provider delivers software and applications through the internet and the end-users subscribe to the software and access it via the web or vendor APIs). SaaS refers to a subscription-based model in which the software is hosted in the cloud and accessed through the internet.

– Applications that get updated, can be used online, while the files get saved in the cloud itself, instead of on the individual machines. By using SaaS, the customers can access new functionalities much faster with lower upfront costs, compared to traditional on-premise solutions.

– SaaS-based applications can be accessed through the internet, and require proper integration with on-premise systems or other clouds. The significant benefits of SaaS include no hardware costs, no initial set up costs, pay for what the customer use factor, scalable usage, automatic updates, cross-device compatibility, and accessible from any location. The users neither manage nor control the cloud infrastructure, which includes networks, servers, operating systems, storage, and individual application capabilities.

– In the SaaS model, users are not given much control over the data or the application. There are also specific security concerns with straight SaaS applications. SaaS applications and services are often used in combination with other cloud and on-premises model in hybrid environments. Organizations often need their SaaS applications to couple with multiple different applications and platforms in their data centres as well as other cloud platforms.North America is Dominating the Global Cloud Advertising Market

– North America is dominating the global cloud advertising market owing to the high rate of cloud adoption among regional end users. Most of the significant market vendors are also US-based.

– Nearly 80% of the US companies regularly using cloud services (i.e., for more than a handful of applications) are estimated to have two or more major cloud providers. Nearly one-fifth of the North American brands expect to increase their marketing and advertising budgets by 25% or more in the coming year, which is further estimated to increase the demand for cloud advertising solutions and services in the region.

– In the United States, mobile marketing is expected to be an engine for the digital marketing and advertising industry, accounting for more than 70% of all digital ad spend in 2018. Therefore, the increasing investments in mobile advertising companies in the region are also enhancing the studied market growth.

– Further, the increasing investments in AI and machine learning technologies in the region are also developing a space for the studied market to grow. Companies, including Amazon and Apple, are leveraging on AI to conduct voice-based marketing through devices, such as Alexa and Siri platforms, respectively. This is going to enhance the development of the studied market.Competitive Landscape

The prominent players across the market have high level of market penetration into the cloud premises, bearing higher sustainable competitive advantage through innovation. All the remaining cloud advertising companies are competing to capture considerable market share, leading to high competitive rivalry. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring companies working on Cloud Advertising technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

– June 2018 – Adobe acquired Magento Commerce, a market-leading commerce platform, and the acquisition is expected to deliver a single, end-to-end digital experience platform, including content creation, marketing, advertising, analytics, and commerce for the B2B and B2C customers. The Magento Platform brings together digital commerce, order management, and predictive intelligence to enable shopping experiences that scale for businesses of any size.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Adobe Inc.

– Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

– Sprinklr Inc.

– Oracle Corp.

– IBM Corp.

– Microsoft Corp.

– Salesforce.com Inc.

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– InMobi Pte Ltd.

– SAP SE

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/cloud-advertising-market-segmented-by-type-private-public-hybrid–services-iaas-saas-paas–end-user-government-utilities-private-organizations-healthcare–and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Growing Trend for the Adoption of Cloud Services

5.3.2 Growing Emphasis on Targeted Marketing and Competitive Intelligence

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Vulnerability toward Data Security

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Type

7.1.1 Public Cloud

7.1.2 Private Cloud

7.1.3 Hybrid Cloud

7.2 By Service

7.2.1 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

7.2.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)

7.2.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

7.3 By End Users

7.3.1 Retail

7.3.2 Media and Entertainment

7.3.3 IT and Telecom

7.3.4 BFSI

7.3.5 Government

7.3.6 Other End Users (Education, Healthcare,Manufacturing)

7.4 Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 Asia Pacific

7.4.4 South America

7.4.5 Middle East and Africa

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Adobe Inc.

8.1.2 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

8.1.3 Sprinklr Inc.

8.1.4 Oracle Corp.

8.1.5 IBM Corp.

8.1.6 Microsoft Corp.

8.1.7 Salesforce.com Inc.

8.1.8 Amazon Web Services Inc.

8.1.9 InMobi Pte Ltd.

8.1.10 SAP SE

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312809

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155