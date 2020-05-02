Data Warehousing Market To Set Magnificent Growth | Competitor Insight – Amazon, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Google, Oracle, SAP

This Data Warehousing market research report underlines the leading competitors of the global market and delivers information about the company overview including contacts, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, and production. The report also measures the existing development trends and patterns along with distribution and marketing channels. This Data Warehousing market report includes estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are mainly obtained from SWOT analysis while also providing the CAGR projections for the historic year.

Leading Players operating in the Data Warehousing Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Amazon, Inc.,

Cloudera, Inc.,

Google,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

SAP ERP,

Snowflake Inc.,

Teradata

Global data warehousing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of vertical data warehousing and increasing application of AI in data warehouse is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for storage system for growing volume of data will drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence for column-oriented data warehouse solutions so that they can perform advanced analytics will also drive the growth of this market

Rising need for real- time view and analytics on real data on operational data act as a driver for this market

Growing applications of AI in data warehouse will also act as a driving factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the data warehousing will restrain the market growth

High operational cost will also hamper the growth of this market

Inefficient data warehouse architecture can also act as a market restraint

Competitive Landscape and Data Warehousing Market Share Analysis

Data Warehousing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Data Warehousing market.

Market Segmentation

By Type of Offering (Extraction, Transportation and Loading (ETL) Solutions, Statistical Analysis, Data Mining, Others), Type of Data (Unstructured Data, Semi-structured & Structured Data), Deployment (On- Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Organization Type (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Industrial Vertical (BFSI, Telecom &IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media& Entertainment, Others), Geography

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Data Warehousing Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data warehousing market are Actian Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP ERP, Snowflake Inc., Teradata, Hortonworks Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Ignite Technologies, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Kognitio Ltd among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Qlik announced that they have acquired Attunity so that they can increase their data management capabilities and can also add new skilled and experienced data professionals in their team. This acquisition will also help the Qlik to strengthen their s data lake management and cloud infrastructure partnerships

In April 2019, HealthAxis Group announced that they have acquired Analytics partner so that they can use their powerful core platform and services. This acquisition will also help them to provide shareable data and effective communication throughout health care delivery pipeline and they will be able to provide better services to the healthcare industry

