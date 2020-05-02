Global Bio Decontamination Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors – (Steris Plc, Ecolab, Tomi Environmental Solutions Inc., Jce Biotechnology, Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd.) | Forecast Report to 2026
The increasing prevalence hospital acquired infections and increasing number of hospital admissions are boosting the market growth. However availability of better alternative might restraint the market growth.
The Global Bio Decontamination Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. The global Bio Decontamination market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, end-user, and regions.
The key players profiled in the market include: Steris Plc, Ecolab, Tomi Environmental Solutions Inc., Jce Biotechnology, Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Noxilizer, Inc., Howorth Air Technology Ltd., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd. and Clordisys Solutions, Inc.
On the basis of types, the market is split into:
- Chamber Decontamination
- Room Decontamination
On the basis of applications, the market is split into:
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Chlorine Dioxide
- Peracetic Acid
- Nitrogen Dioxide
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
