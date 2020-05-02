Global Cyber Warfare Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Cyber Warfare Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Cyber warfare involves both offensive and defensive operations of the threat of cyber attacks, espionage, and sabotage. Due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks, there is a significant threat across the globe. The rising dependency of organisations on information technology and the valuable and sensitive nature of digitally-stored data has raised the stake for cyber attackers whose primary motive is to disrupt economic growth and gain technological advantages by stealing intellectual properties of national defense forces.

– The factors responsible for the growth of the market are increased concern towards the catastrophic nature of cyber warfare and national security.

– Increase in defense spending for improving the government’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cyber security capability is anticipated to be the critical factor driving the implementation of cyber warfare systems. By modernizing government IT infrastructure, improving deteriorated facilities, and curbing cyber vulnerabilities, it is expected that the market will propel.

– Cyber warfare is a significant threat to the nation, outstripping terrorism. The mitigation of losses arising due to increasing cyber-attacks on countries, leading to economic disruption, has become a considerable concern for the market.

Scope of the Global Cyber Warfare Market Report

Cyber warfare involves the actions by a nation-state or international organization to attack and attempt to damage another nation’s computers or information networks through computer viruses or denial-of-service attacks. Cyber warfare refers to the use of technology to launch attacks on nations, governments, and citizens, causing comparable harm to actual warfare using weaponry.

Key Market Trends

Defense Expected to Have Significant Growth

– The defense sector is expected to hold significant growth for the cyber warfare market. The defense sector is distributing expanded financing to digital security units to moderate and discourage the potential risk from a country and state programmer. The rise of innovations and the Internet of Thing (IoT) in the resistance is foreseen to be the driving component for the use of the digital fighting framework in the defense segment.

– Many defense organisations are facing cyber security issues due to cyber attacks. The increasing breaches are compelling many organisations to make investments in security enforcement and detection tools.

– Defense companies, such as BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Finmeccanica S.p.A., are engaged in developing cyber security solutions in the defense industry, especially in designing network security solutions and software, to prevent cyber-attacks on military software systems, proving the increasing demand from the sector.North America Expected to Have Significant Market Share

– North America is expected to have significant market share for the cyber warfare market. Expanding cyber defense budget, government initiatives to secure computerized framework, and spotlight on reinforcing cyber security approaches are the key driving element affecting the territorial demand in the region. Besides, the foundation of cyber security units and deploying powerful cyber security system inside government organisations, military and guard part are further driving business sector development.

– The US Federal Government has taken several initiatives against cyber-attacks and is continually demonstrating its cyber warfare capabilities to help reduce sophisticated attacks. The US government is building its cyber army and has proposed 133 teams for its “cyber mission force” by 2018. It is also engaging in proactive training and development to military personnel in the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE) which is the U.S. Army’s force modernization proponent for cyberspace operations, signal/communications networks, and information services. Further, increased defense budget to safeguard cyberspace, protect Federal systems and critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks is anticipated to propel the market growth in the region.

– According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2016, around 1,093 data breaches were recorded in the United States, with 36.6 million records exposed. On the other hand, approximately 1,579 data breaches were reported in 2017, with at least 178.96 million total records exposed, thereby indicating an exponential increase in breaches.Competitive Landscape

The cyber warfare market is relatively consolidated and a slightly competitive market with several players and vying for market share. The major players are offering superior technology such as Machine learning, AI, and fostering the growth through their existing distribution channels. These technology leaders are investing in innovation, mergers, and acquisitions, and long-term partnership activities, to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

– May 2019 – FireEye Inc. joined Perspecta team to provide defensive and cyber threat intelligence operations support to U.S. army cyber command. FireEye is to provide professional services to Perspecta to assist with cyber threat intelligence operations, defensive cyber operations (DCO), cyberspace incident response, and cyberspace exercise support and training.

– March 2019 – General Dynamics Mission Systems was awarded USD 980 million contract from the US army for electronic and cyber warfare capabilities. The new cyber warfare contract involves the delivery of new cyber capabilities, in addition to upgrades of existing cyber systems, along with training, documentation, and support activities. The agreement aims to serve as the US Army’s primary source of cyber innovation and delivery.

Companies Mentioned:

– BAE Systems PLC

– Boeing Corporation

– General Dynamic Corporation

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Fire Eye Inc.

– Raytheon Company

– Leonardo SpA

– Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

– DXC Technology Pvt. Ltd.

– Airbus SE

