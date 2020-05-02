Global Ransomware Protection Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Ransomware Protection Market was valued at USD 11.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 29.07 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Owing to the increase in the demand for ransomware protection in recent years as a service, the global ransomware protection market is projected to witness a significant growth rate.

– The advent of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Etherium, has increased the demand for ransomware protection solutions as a majority of the ransom is demanded in the form of cryptocurrency due to its untraceable nature. Moreover, the industry is impacted by technological developments and has seen the advent of ransomware protection solutions for mobile devices too, apart from PCs.

– As many of the companies have been in transition to cloud services, it has created an opportunity for attackers to target any vulnerability. The ransom results in created distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks until the ransom is paid or the data can be lost permanently. Recently in October 2018, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific airlines was involved in one cyber breach incident where unauthorized access to personal details on 9.4 million passengers was accessed.

– Even with the increased awareness about cyber-attacks and breaches, employees are still falling victim to social attacks. As per Verizon’s Data Breach Index Report 2018, financial pretexting and phishing represented 98% of social incidents. Among the 93% of all breaches investigated, email continued to be the main entry point (96% of such cases).

– Companies are nearly three times more susceptible to suffer breach through social attacks than via actual vulnerabilities, emphasizing the need for ongoing employee cybersecurity education. It has led to the company looking towards ransomware protection solution and has provided a considerable push for the solutions demand in the studied market.

Scope of the Global Ransomware Protection Market Report

Ransomware, a malicious form of software, uses encryption to lock people out of their data. Since the inception of software, there have always been people looking to exploit people through encrypted attacks. Ransomware attaches itself to the data and prevents access until the victim pays a ransom. These result in creating a cyber hostage situation. Ransomware Solutions offered by companies to prevent any major DDOS attacks are considered under the scope of our study.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment Plays a Major Role in Ransomware Protection

– The cloud-based solutions are anticipated to have high growth potential, as it is a nascent solution for the market and due to its increasing adoption among organizations. Cloud-based solutions push the threat away from the perimeter of the company’s network. It makes the threat much easier to detect, deflect, and eliminate the ransomware attacks far outside the company’s extended network perimeter before they take control. This method is considered more flexible, agile, and adaptive to update the security protocols of a company. These factors are expected to carry the market forward.

– Cloud storage vendors should be constantly evaluating, testing and upgrading their security solutions and using multilayered defense methods. Organizations should ask merchants to share their precise and specific ransomware detection, quarantine and removal procedures.

– Organizations can also deploy antiransomware protection software on all devices, including cloud servers and cloud storage. That software should have redundancy and failover defense in case of a ransomware attack. Organizations also required to have data backup and retrieval policies and plans that are really implemented and practiced. And (they should) conduct ongoing backups of all data as part of those disaster retrieval policies.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share in Ransomware Protection Market

– In 2018, the ransomware attacks have been on the rise in North America. Demand has been higher in the US as there have been multiple incidents of data encryption with the motive of getting a ransom for decryption of the data. Majorly healthcare, financial services, and government organizations are the affected segments.

– For instance, the SamSam ransomware was used to attack the Atlanta’s IT infrastructure by infiltrating into the network, hiding its presence while it harvested credentials to spread to multiple computers before locking them up. It resulted in a mass shutdown of online city services and an estimated cost of at least USD 2.6 million in clean-up and response.

– GandCrab ransomware first surfaced in January 2018 and has already gone through multiple iterations. The cybercrime group behind GandCrab uses a partnership ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) approach. It’s been estimated that over 50,000 victims were infected by GandCrab by the end of Q1 2018, netting its criminal distributors over USD 600,000.

– In January 2018, SamSam disrupted the EHR and e-prescribing systems of at least 1,500 Allscripts subscribers using the platform and resulted in leading to lost revenue and a class action lawsuit. These are some incidents reported in 2018 and threats have been increasing continuously, creating massive demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The ransomware protection market consists of several players. In terms of market share, few of the players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

– In April 2019, McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced its support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC). McAfee MVISION Cloud integrates with GCP Cloud SCC to help security professionals gain visibility and control over their cloud resources and detect and respond to threats. Cloud SCC users can gain enriched information from the extensive configuration audit capabilities of McAfee MVISION Cloud to locate hidden risks and enforce configuration best practices.

– In April 2019, Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems across 150 countries, announced it has expanded its partnership and integration with ConnectWise, a software company that connects technology teams to the solutions, services, and resources necessary for success.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Phishing Attacks and Targeted Security Breaches

4.3.2 Emergence of Ransomware as a Service Model

4.3.3 Use of Crypto Currencies as Payment Method

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Availability of Free Endpoint Solutions for Ransomware Protection

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 On-Cloud

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Endpoint Protection

5.2.2 Email Protection

5.2.3 Network Security

5.2.4 Data Protection

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 McAfee, LLC

6.1.2 AO Kaspersky Lab

6.1.3 Bitdefender

6.1.4 FireEye, Inc.

6.1.5 Malwarebytes

6.1.6 SentinelOne

6.1.7 Sophos Ltd.

6.1.8 Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

6.1.9 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.1.10 Zscaler, Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

