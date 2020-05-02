Global Retail Automation Market To Set Magnificent Growth | Competitor Insight – Data Corporation, NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Global Commerce

A combination of market intelligence and industry expertise employed in this Retail Automation report surely helps achieve the business goals. The report has been generated by strictly following commitments and deadlines to deliver the finest market report.

The Global Retail Automation Market accounted for USD 9.5 billion

Some of the major players of the global retail automation market are Datalogic S.p.A, First Data Corporation, NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc., Honeywell Scanning and Mobility, Kuka AG, Wincor Nixdorf AG, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Pricer AB, Posiflex Technology, Inc., E&K Automation GmbH, Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd., Simbe Robotics, Inc., Greyorange, Inmarket LLC, Arkrobot, among others.

Retail automation includes devices that dispense products at heavily trafficked locations such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, hospitality, and retail pharmacies. The key market drivers include increasing adoption of retail automation products to optimize operations, rising demand for quality and fast services, and rising purchasing power.

Major market drivers

Rising Demand for Quality and Fast Services

Increasing adoption of Retail Automation Products to optimize operations

Rising purchasing power

Increasing investments by big retail giants for automation

Key Market Segmentation of Retail Automation Market

The retail automation market is segmented on the basis of type into point of sales (POS), barcode and RFID, electronic shelf labels, cameras, autonomous guided vehicle (AGV), automatic storage and retrieval system, automated conveyor. The point of sales (POS) is further segmented into interactive kiosk, self-checkout system.

The global retail automation market is also segmented on the basis of implementation into in-store, and warehouse.

On the basis of end user, the global retail automation market is further segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, hospitality, and retail pharmacies.

On the basis of geography, global retail automation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis

The report for retail automation market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

