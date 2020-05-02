IoT In Retail Market Expected to Reach $101,000.20 million by 2026: Upcoming Innovation and Top Companies-Apple, General Electric, Google, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Samsung| CAGR of 18.9%

Global IoT in Retail Market is accounted for $21, 235.98 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $101,000.20 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include demand for improved flexibility, increasing adoption of smartphones and deteriorating cost of machinery. However, need of general standards are restricting the market growth.

Internet of Things helps in linking various smart devices to ease the process and sharing of data amongst peers. There are various devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearable’s, which gather data from the devices that can be utilized to improve customer’s experience.

IoT In Retail Market Research Report 2020 analyzes global adoption trends, evolving platforms and forces in this rapidly emerging market across various geographies. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT In Retail key players and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Among Application, Offshore segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the rising focus to significantly reduce the in-house IT costs, allowing interior IT staffs to focus more on the core competencies. In order to get rid of the possibility of data safety threats, managed service providers are extremely investing in data security & safety.

Some of the key players profiled in the IoT in Retail Market includeApple, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP AG, Siemens, Texas Instruments Inc., Verizon and Zebra Technologies.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading IoT In Retail Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period high savings in the IoT infrastructure. Countries such as China & India coupled with the increasing disposable income. Rising usage of smart devices followed by the initial e-commerce industry will drive the IoT in retail market in the region are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Functional Areas Covered:

• Supply Chain Management

• Smart Vending Machine

• Smart Shelf & Smart Doors

• Safety & Security

• Resource Management

• Real-Time/ Streaming Analytics

• Intelligent Payment Solution

• Energy Optimization

• Digital Signage

• Advertising & Marketing

• Other Functional Areas

Solutions Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Platforms Covered:

• Application Management

• Device Management

• Network Management

Technologies Covered:

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Connectivity Technology

• Near Field Communication

• Wi-fi

• ZigBee

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Augmented Reality Apps

• Beacon Alerts

• Customer Relationship Management

• Interactive Mirrors

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

• Remote Device Management

• Retail Workshop Management Tools

• Robot Guides

• Shopper Mapping

• Smart Shelves Embedded with Sensors

• Smart Signage

• Other Applications

