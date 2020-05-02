Military Wearable Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Harris

Military wearable enables soldiers to track and be tracked in real-time with great precision. Increasing spending by the government on military modernization program propelling the market growth. For instance, U.S. Army Futures Command is working towards the development of small, wearable tokens that will allow solders simple, non-contact access to protect battlefield networks while serving in the field. Moreover, BAE Systems received a contract worth USD 97 million from the US Army to supply new thermal weapon sights and night vision goggles for the ENVG III/FWS-I program. In addition, rising demand from the developing economies expected to drive the market demand during the forecasted period. According to AMA, the market for Military Wearable is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Adoption of Military Wearables Owing to Growing Asymmetric Warfare and Growing Focus on Military Modernization Program Globally.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Military Wearable Market various segments and emerging territory. Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Military Wearable Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Military Wearable market. Military Wearable Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Military Wearable. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), BAE Systems (BA.), Elbit Systems (Israel), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Saab AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (GD), Harris Corporation (HRS) and L-3 Technologies etc

29th November 2018, Lockheed Martin Corporation received a USD 6.9 million contract from the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center (NSRDEC) to improve the ONYX exoskeleton, a powered lower-body exoskeleton with artificial intelligence (AI) technology that increases human strength.

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Military Wearables Owing to Growing Asymmetric Warfare

Growing Focus on Military Modernization Program Globally

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Development of Lightweight Military Wearables

Restraints

High Preference for Conventional Warfare Systems in the Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Integration of Nanotechnology in the Military Wearables and Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies Such As India, China, and Others

The Global Military Wearable Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Wearable, Headwear, Eyewear, Wristwear, Bodywear, Hearables), Technology (Communication & Computing (Tactical Multiband Radios, Tactical Headsets, Wearable Computers, Embedded Antennas), Connectivity (Wearable Personal Area Network, Compact Connectors, Wires and Cables), Navigation (Dismounted PNT, Personal Recovery Devices, Dismounted IFF), Vision & Surveillance (Imaging, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality), Exoskeleton (Passive Exoskeleton, Powered Exoskeleton), Others), End User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces, Naval Forces)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

