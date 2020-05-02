REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, ANALYSIS, FUTURE GROWTH, TYPES, END-USERS, KEY PLAYERS AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK TILL 2025

Ethical concerns with the use of embryonic stem cell for r&d, lack of clear regulatory guideline are some of major factors which can hamper the growth of the market.

Rising Demand for Organ Transplantation and Strong Product Pipeline are some of the opportunitites in the forecast period.

Based on therapy the market is segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, immunotherapy. The cell-based products is expected to dominate the global Regenerative Medicine market in 2016. Increasing funding from several agencies and private organizations for the research and development of cell therapies, growing inclination of the healthcare industry towards stem cell research, and increasing global awareness about the benefits of stem cell therapies are driving the growth of the cell therapy segment.

Based on application the market is segmented into, Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders, Dermatology, Oncology, Cardiology

North America dominates the regenerative medicine market due to rapid technological advancements and high investment & funding to support development of regenerative medicine. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the regenerative medicine market, owing to factors, such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, and surging economic growth.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.), Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Vericel Corporation (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), and NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.). The key players in the acellular products segment are Medtronic (Ireland), Acelity (KCI Concepts) (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), Cook Biotech Inc. (U.S.), and C.R. Bard (U.S.).

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Therapy, and APPLICATION Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Therapy& Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

