SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY INDUSTRY 2020 MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, REGIONAL ANALYSIS, TOP MANUFACTURERS AND FUTURE INSIGHTS BY 2025

The Global Synthetic Biology Market is the growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing applications in drug & vaccine development, biofuel production and high demand for bio-based polymers & biochemical.

Assistance from government and private organizations, rising number of synthetic biology research entities and declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing are the major factors driving the Global Synthetic Biology Market in the forecast period.

Factors, such as biosafety and biosecurity issues may hinder the market growth.

Rising demand for bio-fuels, growing awareness in emerging economies and rising R&D investments for synthetic drugs and vaccines would offer lucrative opportunities in the market.

Based on tools, the synthetic biology market is segmented into oligonucleotides, enzymes, cloning technology kits, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. The oligonucleotides segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 owing to the rising demand for synthetic DNA, RNA, and genes.

Based on technology, the synthetic biology market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning and sequencing, next-generation sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement and modeling, microfluidics, and nanotechnology. The gene synthesis segment accounts for the largest share in the market. Followed by, genome engineering which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Europe would continue to maintain its lead position through 2020 owing to constant support from European government and private organizations, establishment of small start-ups and investment by leading companies especially in the biofuel segment. Asia Pacific is projected as the fastest growing market owing to increasing number of research entities.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Thermo Fischer Scientific, GenScript, DNA2.0, Integrated DNA technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Origene technologies, Scientific genomics Inc. Editas Medicine, Inc., Pareto Biotechnologies, Blue heron, TeselaGen, Twist biosciences, Syntrox Inc., and others.

