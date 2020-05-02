TOKENIZATION MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH FACTORS, DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST BY 2025

The Global Tokenization Market is growing rate of payment frauds is the major growth factor of global Tokenization market.

Strict mandates regarding to follow Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) guidelines is driving the overall Tokenization market. Furthermore, growing need to protect the cardholder’s data is also boosting the Tokenization market. The lack of awareness regarding security tokens among end-users act as a restraining factor for the growth of Tokenization market. However, increasing demand for cloud-based tokenization solutions among SMEs will drive the growth of the market.

North America is expected to have a significant share in the global Tokenization market, owing to increasing payment security concerns and strict regulatory compliances.

The cloud based deployment segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, as SMEs are rapidly adopting the cost-effective cloud deployment model.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Fiserv, Micro Focus, Symantec, Visa, Dell Technologies, Gemalto, First Data, Thales e-Security, Cipher Cloud, Futurex, among others.

