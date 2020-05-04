Agrochemicals Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The Agrochemicals Market is the subject of extensive research and analysis in the report to help market participants improve their business tactics and ensure their long-term success. The report’s authors used easy-to-understand language and simple statistical images, but provided detailed information and data on the market for Agrochemicals. The report provides players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive advantage in the Agrochemicals market. It shows how different players in the market are competing for Agrochemicals and discusses the strategies by which they differ from other participants.

Global Agrochemicals Market was valued at USD 233.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% to reach USD 304.4 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

The main players featured in the Agrochemicals market report are:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL（formerlay United Phosphorus）

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group