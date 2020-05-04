DNS Service Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The DNS Service Market is the subject of extensive research and analysis in the report to help market participants improve their business tactics and ensure their long-term success. The report’s authors used easy-to-understand language and simple statistical images, but provided detailed information and data on the market for DNS Service. The report provides players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive advantage in the DNS Service market. It shows how different players in the market are competing for DNS Service and discusses the strategies by which they differ from other participants.

Global DNS Service Market was valued at USD 256.23 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 655.03 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.38% from 2019 to 2026.

The report also offers a Porters Five Forces analysis and a PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies.

The main players featured in the DNS Service market report are:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

CDNetworks

Cloudflare

DNS Made Easy

Google

Microsoft

Neustar

Oracle Corporation