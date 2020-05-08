3D IC MARKET IS GROWING AT A HIGH CAGR BY 2027 | AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, IBM CORPORATION, INTEL CORPORATION

The 3D IC Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D IC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A 3D IC (three-dimensional integrated circuit) is a package through multiple layers of silicon wafers stalked together, along with various electronic components utilizing through-silicon vias (TSVs). This emerging technology is getting propelled by the requirement of improving performance as well as the objective to reduce timing delays. As the functional integration requirement grows, assembly and wafer fabrication companies are increasingly seeking for 3D IC technology. 3D ICs are widely utilized in applications such as LED, sensors, memory, and others.

Top Key Players:- Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., Amkor Technology, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Xilinx Inc.

The major factor that is boosting the growth of the 3D IC market is the rising need for advanced architecture in the electronic products and growing trend of miniaturization of the electronics devices. In addition, the increasing adoption of high-end computing, data centers, and servers is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the 3D IC market in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the 3D IC industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global 3D IC market is segmented on the basis of packaging technology, application, and end-user. Based on packaging technology, the market is segmented as 3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging (WLCSP) and 3D TSV. Based on application, the 3D IC market is divided into LED, memories, sensor, MEMS, others. Further, based on end-users, the 3D IC market is segments into IT and telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, military and aerospace, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting 3D IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 3D IC market in these regions

