5G IoT Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – AT&T, BT Group, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Sprint, Telefonaktiebolaget, Telefónica, Telstra, Verizon, Vodafone

The advent of 5G and the increasing number of connected devices have opened up new horizons for the internet of things. As the industrial revolution, industry 4.0 is gaining traction, a large number of sectors are ready to exploit the potential of 5G. The key players of 5G IoT are increasingly invested towards providing the right services to expand their business reach.

The 5G IoT market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising data traffic coupled with an increasing number of connected IoT devices. Moreover, increasing demand for low latency connectivity is likely to propel market growth. However, government regulations and issues concerning global spectrum are significant challenges for the growth of the 5G IoT market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing number of cloud services is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the 5G IoT market.

The reports cover key developments in the 5G IoT market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 5G IoT market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 5G IoT market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AT&T Inc.

BT Group plc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Sprint Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefónica, S.A.

Telstra Corporation Limited

Verizon

Vodafone Group

The “Global 5G IoT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 5G IoT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G IoT market with detailed market segmentation by component, platform, deployment, industry and geography. The global 5G IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G IoT market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 5G IoT market is segmented on the basis of range and end user. On the basis of the range, the market is segmented as short-range IoT devices and wide-range IoT devices. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as healthcare, government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting 5G IoT market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global 5G IoT Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 5G IoT market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall 5G IoT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the 5G IoT Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the 5G IoT Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of 5G IoT Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global 5G IoT Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

