AI In Healthcare Market 2020 Will Emerge Globally And Grow With High CAGR of 245% By 2027

Snapshot: The development of AI technology is helping the healthcare ecosystem to flourish. It has been witnessing a lot of transformations and growth with new technological breakthroughs in various applications such as diagnosis, advanced medical device, drug discovery, hospital management, etc. Several new research projects are being undertaken by the top technology companies and healthcare professionals. Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft believe that penetrating into the healthcare ecosystem can offer tremendous business opportunities. Google has collaborated with doctors in the US and has developed a new innovative algorithm that can identify diabetic retinopathy with high accuracy as checked by certified ophthalmologists. This advanced treatment has also been introduced in developing countries like India in 2019.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway have created a joint venture and have named the new healthcare venture as “Haven”. The aim of this healthcare venture is to provide better treatment at a lower cost by using advanced technologies such as AI. These are some of the factors that are driving the AI In Healthcare Market Ecosystem. According to our estimates the AI In Healthcare Market Ecosystem is expected to witness growth at approximately 24% CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

This report also studies critical parameters of Point of AI in Healthcare market like Industry Chain, Raw Materials, Cost, Technology, Consumer Preference, Industry Overall (including but not limited to History, Development & Trend, Market Competition, Trade Overview, Policy, Region, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, and more

Research study on the AI in Healthcare Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. This report focuses on the global AI in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

THE MAJOR PLAYERS OPERATING IN THE GLOBAL AI IN HEALTHCARE MARKET ECOSYSTEM ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue (US$) Region Google LLC. Solution & Service Provider $136.22 Billion Global Intel Corporation Component Manufacturers $70.8 Billion Global Koninklijke Philips N.V. Device Manufacturers $20.08 Billion Global General Electric Company Device Manufacturers $121.6 Billion Global IBM Corporation Solution & Service Provider $79 Billion Global

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Snapshot Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Components

