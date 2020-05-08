Artificial Intelligence in Education Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The Artificial Intelligence in Education Market is the subject of extensive research and analysis in the report to help market participants improve their business tactics and ensure their long-term success. The report’s authors used easy-to-understand language and simple statistical images, but provided detailed information and data on the market for Artificial Intelligence in Education. The report provides players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive advantage in the Artificial Intelligence in Education market. It shows how different players in the market are competing for Artificial Intelligence in Education and discusses the strategies by which they differ from other participants.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market was valued at USD 521.03 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10381.70 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45.12 % from 2019 to 2026.

The report also offers a Porters Five Forces analysis and a PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies.

The main players featured in the Artificial Intelligence in Education market report are:

Google

Microsoft Corporation

eGain Corporation

QlikTech International AB

Cognii

Next IT Corporation

Nuance Communication

Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC. IntelliResponse System