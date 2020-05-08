Connected Truck Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The Connected Truck Market is the subject of extensive research and analysis in the report to help market participants improve their business tactics and ensure their long-term success. The report’s authors used easy-to-understand language and simple statistical images, but provided detailed information and data on the market for Connected Truck. The report provides players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive advantage in the Connected Truck market. It shows how different players in the market are competing for Connected Truck and discusses the strategies by which they differ from other participants.

Global Connected Truck Market was valued at USD 21.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 65.56 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.88 % from 2019 to 2026.

In the report, the researchers provided a quantitative and qualitative analysis and an assessment of the opportunities in absolute dollars. The report also offers a Porters Five Forces analysis and a PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report offers players something valuable to improve their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. By using the report as a tool for achieving an insightful market analysis, stakeholders can identify critical changes in their business and improve their business approach. They will also be able to compete with other players in the Connected Truck market while identifying key growth pockets.

The main players featured in the Connected Truck market report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Magna International Inc.

Sierra Wireless