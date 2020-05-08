Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market to Witness Massive Growth by Worldwide | LG Innotek, Tesla, BYD Auto, Schneider Electric

Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as LG Innotek, Tesla, BYD Auto, Schneider Electric, ABB, Ficosa, Bosch, Vector, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric. Conceptual analysis of the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market is valued approximately at USD 41.08 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electric vehicle communication controller is a device used for communication amongst the electric vehicle and charger for rapid charging of the electric vehicle. This device not only receives power from electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), it also works as the gateway to exchange the data between the vehicle Electronical Control Unit (ECU) and external charger. Increasing sales of electric vehicle, rising government incentives and support towards electric vehicles, increased focus on reduction in carbon emission and heavy investments by automakers in electronic vehicles are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Edison Electric Institute it is estimated that global electric vehicles sales totaled about 312,000 in Q1 2018, up from nearly 58% compared to Q1 2017. Also, it is estimated that number of electric on the road in the United States, is about 8,90,000 in 2018, an increase from number of electric vehicles of approximately 6,00,000 in 2017. Also, Indian government has approved a scheme to spend $1.4 billion to subsidize sales of hybrid and electric vehicles as part of efforts to reduce pollution and minimize dependence on fossil fuels. Thus, rising production of electric vehicle followed by favorable government initiatives is promoting the sales for electric vehicles thereby, promoting the demand for electric vehicle communication controller around the world. Moreover, use of vehicle-to-grid (V2g) EV charging stations for electric vehicles along with increasing demand for wireless charging safety and convenience are the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, lack of standardization in charging infrastructure is one of the factor anticipated to limiting the growth of global electric vehicle communication controller market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of revenue and market share owing to the strict emission regulation standards to cope with increasing emissions, growing demand for electric vehicles and rising industrialization in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising government initiatives to reduce tax rate on the electric vehicle, increasing penetration of electronic vehicles and presence of stringent emission norms in the region that would create the lucrative demand for the electric vehicle communication controller across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key highlights of the Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller report:

Key players:

LG Innotek,Tesla,BYD Auto,Schneider Electric,ABB,Ficosa,Bosch,Vector,Siemens,Mitsubishi Electric

Market Segmentation:

By System (EV Communication Controller (EVCC), Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)), by Charging Type (Wired Charging (Plug-In), by Wireless Charging (Inductive Charging)), by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Electric Vehicle Communication Controller based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market size, percentage of GDP, and average Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

