Frozen Food Market Rising demand by Key Players – General Mills Inc.,Conagra Brands, Inc.,Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V.,Nestle SA

Global Frozen Food Market is valued approximately at USD 280.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Frozen foods are foods stored beneath zero-degree temperature for maintaining their moisture content at a solidified state, that will help frozen food to be preserved for longer time than fresh food. The shift in consumer lifestyle which is influencing consumers towards ready to eat food products on account of saving cooking time has enhanced the growth of this market over the forecast period. Freezing or refrigeration provides seasonal foods and refrigeration facilitates consumers to preserve their food products for future use. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products and livestock-based products is increasing the demand of the market. The rising global population along with growing need for increased food production with less dependency on climatic conditions is augmenting the demand for Frozen Food. The customer mostly prefer cooked and semi-cooked ready-to-eat food, soups and meat will boost the growth of global Frozen Food market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Frozen Food Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create high capital investment capabilities. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, high disposable income, and implementation of various technologies in frozen food industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Frozen Food Market across European region.

Key highlights of the Global Frozen Food report:

Key players:

General Mills Inc.,Conagra Brands, Inc.,Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V.,Nestle SA,Unilever,Kellogg Company,Mccain Foods Limited,The Kraft Heinz Company,Associated British Foods Plc,Ajinomoto

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Meat & Poultry, Frozen Sea Food, Frozen Vegetable & fruits, Frozen Potatoes and Soups), by Users (Food Service Industry and Retail Customers)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Frozen Food industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Frozen Food industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Frozen Food based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Frozen Food Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Frozen Food market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Frozen Food market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Frozen Food industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Frozen Food market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Frozen Food market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Frozen Food market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Frozen Food market size, percentage of GDP, and average Frozen Food market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Frozen Food market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Frozen Food market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Frozen Food market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Frozen Food market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

