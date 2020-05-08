Global Multirotor Drones Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025

The global Multirotor Drones market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Multirotor Drones by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Quadcopter

Hexacopter

Octocopter

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Aerovironment

DJI Innovations

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Aibotix

3D Robotics

Coptercam

Draganfly Innovations

Microdrones GmbH

Aeryon Labs

Cyberhawk Innovations

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Media and entertainment

Environmental research

Infrastructure and construction

Hobbyist

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Multirotor Drones Industry

Figure Multirotor Drones Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Multirotor Drones

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Multirotor Drones

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Multirotor Drones

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Multirotor Drones Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Quadcopter

Table Major Company List of Quadcopter

3.1.2 Hexacopter

Table Major Company List of Hexacopter

3.1.3 Octocopter

Table Major Company List of Octocopter

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Multirotor Drones Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Multirotor Drones Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Aerovironment (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Aerovironment Profile

Table Aerovironment Overview List

4.1.2 Aerovironment Products & Services

4.1.3 Aerovironment Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aerovironment (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 DJI Innovations (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 DJI Innovations Profile

Table DJI Innovations Overview List

4.2.2 DJI Innovations Products & Services

4.2.3 DJI Innovations Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DJI Innovations (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Profile

Table Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Overview List

4.3.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Products & Services

4.3.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Aibotix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Aibotix Profile

Table Aibotix Overview List

4.4.2 Aibotix Products & Services

4.4.3 Aibotix Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aibotix (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 3D Robotics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 3D Robotics Profile

Table 3D Robotics Overview List

4.5.2 3D Robotics Products & Services

4.5.3 3D Robotics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 3D Robotics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Coptercam (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Coptercam Profile

Table Coptercam Overview List

4.6.2 Coptercam Products & Services

4.6.3 Coptercam Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Coptercam (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Draganfly Innovations (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Draganfly Innovations Profile

Table Draganfly Innovations Overview List

4.7.2 Draganfly Innovations Products & Services

4.7.3 Draganfly Innovations Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Draganfly Innovations (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Microdrones GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Microdrones GmbH Profile

Table Microdrones GmbH Overview List

4.8.2 Microdrones GmbH Products & Services

4.8.3 Microdrones GmbH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Microdrones GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Aeryon Labs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Aeryon Labs Profile

Table Aeryon Labs Overview List

4.9.2 Aeryon Labs Products & Services

4.9.3 Aeryon Labs Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aeryon Labs (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Cyberhawk Innovations (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Cyberhawk Innovations Profile

Table Cyberhawk Innovations Overview List

4.10.2 Cyberhawk Innovations Products & Services

4.10.3 Cyberhawk Innovations Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cyberhawk Innovations (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Multirotor Drones Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Multirotor Drones Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Multirotor Drones Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Multirotor Drones Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Multirotor Drones Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Multirotor Drones Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Multirotor Drones Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Multirotor Drones Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Multirotor Drones MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Multirotor Drones Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Multirotor Drones Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Media and entertainment

Figure Multirotor Drones Demand in Media and entertainment, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Multirotor Drones Demand in Media and entertainment, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Environmental research

Figure Multirotor Drones Demand in Environmental research, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Multirotor Drones Demand in Environmental research, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Infrastructure and construction

Figure Multirotor Drones Demand in Infrastructure and construction, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Multirotor Drones Demand in Infrastructure and construction, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Hobbyist

Figure Multirotor Drones Demand in Hobbyist, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Multirotor Drones Demand in Hobbyist, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Multirotor Drones Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Multirotor Drones Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Multirotor Drones Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Multirotor Drones Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Multirotor Drones Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Multirotor Drones Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Multirotor Drones Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Multirotor Drones Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Multirotor Drones Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Multirotor Drones Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Multirotor Drones Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Multirotor Drones Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Multirotor Drones Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

