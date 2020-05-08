Gunshot Detection System Market to Record Sturdy Growth By 2025

“The market for gunshot detection system is at its growing phase owing to increasing gunfire incidences and mass killing. The market is further expected to flourish in North America and the Middle East owing to smart cities development in these regions and increase in fund allocation by the government for the deployment of a gunshot detection system. Global gunshot detection system market is expected to grow from US$ 850.2 million in 2017 to US$ 4325.0 million by 2025 growing at CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2025.”

The major factors propelling the gunshot detection system market growth are a rise in gunshot detection system deployment in commercial infrastructure due to mass killing, utilization of gunshot detection systems by law enforcement agencies of developed nations, and reducing casualties from enemy gunfire in war zones.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000916/

Company Profiles

Raytheon Company

Shotspotter Inc.

Shooter Detection Systems

Amberbox Inc.

Louroe Electronics

Safety Dynamics, Inc.

Microflown Avisa BV

Rheinmetall AG

QinetiQ North America

Databuoy Corporation

The report focuses on in-depth segmentation of gunshot detection system market by product type, installation, application, and regions. The geographic segmentation of this report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By product type, outdoor segment accounted for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market in 2017 and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global gunshot detection system market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current gunshot detection system market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report further covers market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the gunshot detection system market along with their market strategies. The report also provides porter’s analysis along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America dominated the gunshot detection system market which is contributing to the highest revenue globally due to the high number of firearms present and growth in gunfire incidents. As per the Small Arms Survey 2018 report, the number of firearms in the U.S. vary from around 120.5 firearms for every 100 residents. As per ShotSpotter National Gunfire Index, there were around 86,665 gunfire incidents in 2017 across 87 cities in the U.S. As per a March 2016 report published by The American Journal of Medicine, the gun homicide rate in the U.S. is over 25 times the average of other high-income nations. With the increasing gun ownership in the country, gunfire-related incidents are becoming a major concern of the government. Thus, the government is allocating funds and emphasizing the deployment of gunshot detection systems. For instance, in May 2018, Chicago law enforcement department signed a contract with ShotSpotter to expand its coverage area of gunshot detection solutions. Moreover, due to rising terrorist activities, the demand for gunshot detection solutions is witnessing growth in this region.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000916/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global gunshot detection system market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global gunshot detection system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.