Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy, Qlik Technologies, Sisense, Information Builders.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare business intelligence is the aggregation, analysis and use of clinical, financial, operation and non-traditional data captured from internal and external sources of the healthcare settings to make effective decision making. It has the power to positively impact patient care delivery, health outcomes, and business operations. It has the power to positively impact patient care delivery, health outcomes, and business operations. Emergence of big data in the healthcare industry, increasing demand to curtail healthcare expenditure and improve patient outcome, rising number of patient registries and growing adoption of data-driven decision making are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Evariant, Inc. big data is assisting the healthcare sector to transform the industry, paving the way for a more efficient and effective future. The big data is expected to add USD 300 million per year to the USD 2.8 trillion healthcare industry in 2019. Moreover, growing demand for cloud-based healthcare BI solutions, increasing focus on value-based medicine and growing use of BI in precision and personalized medicines are the few likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high investment requirement and lack of flexibility are few factors anticipated to hampering the growth of global Healthcare Business Intelligence market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share to the rising implementation of healthcare intelligence solutions and services by healthcare providers to offer enhanced quality care and inferior healthcare expenses. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to rising investment in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for EHR adoption in the region.

Key highlights of the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence report:

Key players:

Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy, Qlik Technologies, Sisense, Information Builders

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Platforms, Software, Service), by Function (Olap & Visualization, Performance Management, Query and Reporting), by Application (Financial Analysis, Clinical Analysis, Operational Analysis), By Deployment Model (On-premise Model, Hybrid Model, Cloud-Based Model), by End-User (Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Healthcare Business Intelligence based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Healthcare Business Intelligence Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Healthcare Business Intelligence market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Healthcare Business Intelligence market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Healthcare Business Intelligence market size, percentage of GDP, and average Healthcare Business Intelligence market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Healthcare Business Intelligence market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Healthcare Business Intelligence market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Healthcare Business Intelligence market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

