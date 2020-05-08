Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market Detailed Analytical Overview By 2025

“The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020-2025.”

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. It is expected that major chunk of the demand is expected to generate from the above mentioned countries. Additionally, factors such as increasing focus of global industry players in India and Japan, funds in China are likely to propel growth of the market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002090/

Company Profiles

General Electric

Siemens AG

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Accuray Incorporated

MR Solutions

Alltech Medical Systems

Terason Division Teratech Corporation

Echo-Son SA

Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders are associated with sports, occupational injuries and age-related dysfunction. Some of the most common musculoskeletal diseases are back pain, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, septic arthritis, gout, myasthenia gravis, systemic lupus erythematous (SLE), and others. Musculoskeletal system is the diagnosis and management of all acute and chronic conditions affecting musculoskeletal system, i.e., muscles, bones, tendons, joints and ligaments and treatment of non-surgical lesions of the musculoskeletal system. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases are the major factors of the market growth. For instance, according to Arthritis Foundation, in 2017, approximately 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. Almost 300,000 babies and children have arthritis or a rheumatic condition.

The common type of arthritis is osteoarthritis, which affects approximately 31 million Americans. By the end of 2040, number of people expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis will be above 78 million. As per the report published in 2018 of Healthline Media, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects 41 in every 100,000 people per year. Approximately, 1.3 million Americans have RA. Women are about two to three times more likely to get RA than men. The lifetime risk of developing RA is 3.6% for women and 1.7% for men. However, RA can strike at any age even small children can get it. Smoking is the mostly associated risk factor when it comes to the onset of RA in patients. A history of smoking is said to increase the risk of developing RA by as much 2.4%.

Technological Advancements in Musculoskeletal Disease Diagnosis

Musculoskeletal diseases treatment is performed with the help of most flexible diagnostic imaging modalities that has capabilities to characterize a wide range of parameters in the living subject as well as provide an exquisite spatial resolution. This technique has been explored by the numerous market players to achieve remarkable precision through extensive innovation in the product design and features. Various recent technological developments are marked in the evolution of musculoskeletal diseases treatment techniques over the past few years.

For instance, in June 2018, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., launched the SONIMAGE MX1 portable ultrasound system, developed for musculoskeletal (MSK) and orthopedic practices, interventional guidance and outpatient centers. SONIMAGE MX1 is made with power, portability that physicians need to make a confident and efficient diagnosis at the point-of-care. In March 2018, Philips introduced a new 3-tesla MRI scanner named Ingenia Elition 3.0T at the ECR 2018 in Vienna. Thus, the innovative steps and technological advancements undertaken by new entrants as well as established market players to improve the quality and efficacy of musculoskeletal diseases treatment scans is expected to favor the growth of the market in the years to come.

Disease Insights

The musculoskeletal disease treatment market by disease is segmented into arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, spondylitis and others. In 2017, the arthritis segment held a largest market share of 43.2% of the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, by disease. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to The arthritis is the largest segment among the disease segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025 owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease across the globe. Furthermore, the spondylitis segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002090/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.