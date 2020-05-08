Oxo-Alcohol Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Price Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025

Oxo-alcohols are produced by the reaction of olefins with syngas, which further hydrogenates the aldehyde to obtain the alcohol. They are extensively used in the manufacturing of plasticizers for providing flexibility and durability in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products. Other than this, they are utilized in the production of printing inks, paints, coatings and adhesives, lubricants, diesel additives, and drugs. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Oxo-Alcohol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market has grown at a CAGR of around 3.4% during 2014-2019.

Market Trends

On account of rapid urbanization, growing population and inflating income levels of individuals, especially in developing countries, there is a boost in the overall demand for oxo-alcohols. Besides this, oxo-alcohols represent one of the most vital raw materials that are used in the production of vinyl plasticizers, which are further employed in the construction and automotive industries across the globe. Apart from this, some of the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing bio-based oxo-chemicals that can be employed in skincare products. This is anticipated to catalyze the demand for oxo-alcohols in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Sinopec (SHI), Oxea Group, LG Electronics Inc (066570), BASF (BASFY), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), Formosa Plastic Group, CNPC and Sasol Ltd.

