PRO AV MARKET 2020 SET TO GROW ACCORDING TO FORECASTS -AVI SYSTEMS INC., AVI-SPL, BENQ CORPORATION

The Pro AV Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pro AV market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Pro AV refers to audio-video products and services, which are utilized for numerous applications such as collaborative conferencing, including video, audio, web, command and control centers, virtual events, digital signage, tradeshow exhibitions, and corporate events. Innovation, as well as savvy customers who push audio-video solutions to accommodate novel ways of working and experiencing the world, continue to offer new and different opportunities. The pro AV industry to see greater acceptance of AI in service-related markets, such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare, where customer experience is important.

Top Key Players:- AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL, BenQ Corporation, Bose Corporation, DIVERSIFIED, Ford Audio-Video, LLC, LEGRAND AV INC., LG Electronics, Samsung, Whitlock

The major factor that is boosting the growth of the pro AV market is advances in audio, cloud solutions, Internet of Things, display technology, smart buildings, and AI contributing to AV demand. In addition, the growing requirement for engagement and collaboration, especially in the education and corporate markets is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the pro AV market growth in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Pro AV industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global pro AV market is segmented on the basis of offering and industry vertical. Based on offering, the market is segmented as products and services. Based on industry vertical, the pro AV market is divided into corporate, entertainment, hospitality, retail, transportation, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Pro AV market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pro AV market in these regions

