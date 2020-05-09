Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Dynamics 2020: Opportunities, Risks and Driving Factors to 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market is anticipated to witness high growth owing to driving factor such as increased focus on lightweight components in automotive industry as it is used for manufacturing automotive components such as bumper, seating, dashboard, interior trim, headliners, center consoles and lighting. Moreover, growing applicability in electronics and consumer goods is anticipated to boost the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market growth.

Key Players

1. 3M

2. Ashland Inc.

3. BASF SE

4. Covestro AG

5. DowDuPont, Inc.

6. Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation

7. INEOS AG

8. Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

9. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

10. Teijin Limited

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a thermoplastic polymer used for injection molding applications. The low production cost and easy machinability of this resin enable its use in a variety of industrial applications. ABS materials are characterized by high impact resistance, extreme temperature performance and excellent electrical insulation properties. Several end-use industries employ ABS resins in manufacturing small kitchen appliances, protective headgear, automotive components and other useful materials.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market –Analysis 63

6. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267