Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market report offers a detailed analysis of Industry with growth & significant CAGR during forecast period 2020-2026 by top Key manufacturer's analysis, region, Types, and Market segment by Applications.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market gives us an in-depth overview of the research trends for the Financial Year 2020. This Report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education industry on various parameters such as the raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference.

Major Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market are:

Carnegie Learning

Elemental Path

ALEKS

IBM

Pearson

Google

Quantum Adaptive Learning

AWS

Bridge-U

Third Space Learning

Nuance Communications

Fishtree

Jellynote

Blackboard

Liulishuo

Querium Corporation

Jenzabar

Cognii

Cognizant

Century-Tech

DreamBox Learning

Osmo

Microsoft

Metacog

Knewton

Major Types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education covered are:

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

Student-initiated learning

Others

Major Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education covered are:

Higher Education

K-12 Education

Corporate Learning

