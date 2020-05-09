Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market report offers a detailed analysis of Industry with growth & significant CAGR during forecast period 2020-2026 by top Key manufacturer’s analysis, region, Types, and Market segment by Applications. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market research report is conducted to understand the current landscape of the Global market, especially in 2020.
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market gives us an in-depth overview of the research trends for the Financial Year 2020. This Report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education industry on various parameters such as the raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. It also provides with important Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market credentials such as the history, various expansions and trends, trade overview, regional markets, trade and also market competitors.
Major Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market are:
Carnegie Learning
Elemental Path
ALEKS
IBM
Pearson
Google
Quantum Adaptive Learning
AWS
Bridge-U
Third Space Learning
Nuance Communications
Fishtree
Jellynote
Blackboard
Liulishuo
Querium Corporation
Jenzabar
Cognii
Cognizant
Century-Tech
DreamBox Learning
Osmo
Microsoft
Metacog
Knewton
Major Types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education covered are:
Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments
Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)
Content Delivery Systems
Fraud and Risk Management
Student-initiated learning
Others
Major Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education covered are:
Higher Education
K-12 Education
Corporate Learning
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
South America
South Africa
Others
