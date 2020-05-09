Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Top Players, Regions, Growth Opportunity, Segments, Application, Trends & Forecast to 2023

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market report studies, analyzes and researches the growth status that are estimated in the regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Along with this, the research report also includes an analysis of the current progresses and future plans of the firms in order to comprehend the course of the players in the near future. The report also gives a deep outline of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive landscape analysis.

An automated guided vehicle or automatic guided vehicle is a portable robot that follows along marked long lines or wires on the floor, or uses radio waves, vision cameras, magnets, or lasers for navigation. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Automated Guided Vehicle Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is projected to reach $ 3.5 Billion by 2018, with a GAGR of 15% from 2015, and Asia will have a big dynamic momentum on the market growth.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) includes Wire Guidance and Laser Guidance on the base of classification, which represent 31% and 41% of global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market. Automobile manufacturing industry, Electric power industry and Diesel engine are the main application of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) product and Asia is the largest Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market on production and consumption.

The report firstly introduced the Automated Guided Vehicle basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

JBT

DAI-FUKU

Murata

Atab

Rocla

SIASUN

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

TOW Vehicle

Assembly Line Vehicles

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Automated Guided Vehicle for each application, including-

Automobile Manufacturing

Electric Power Industry

