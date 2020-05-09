Banana Powder Market Overview 2019, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the banana powder market value to reach US$ 1,311 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2024. Banana is one of the most widely consumed fruits and is grown across various countries. The majority of the bananas produced worldwide are consumed directly, while a small part is processed into banana powder, which helps in expanding its shelf-life. Banana powder is mainly used for producing milkshakes, protein powder, baby food, etc. Further, it finds applications in various food products such as cakes, instant foods, beverages, seasonings, etc.

Market Drivers/Constraints:

The several health benefits associated with banana powder stimulate its demand across the globe. Banana powder strengthens bones, enables quicker digestion and nutrition absorption, improves vision, prevents dehydration, regulates blood pressure, treats depression and relaxes muscles.

Banana powder finds numerous applications in the food as well as non-food industries. Moreover, it is employed in the skincare and cosmetic sector, owing to its several skin benefits; and in the feed industry, for feeding animals such as pig, fish, shrimp, etc.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/banana-powder-manufacturing-plant

Some of the other factors that proliferate the demand for banana powder include its longer shelf-life, convenience and portability. Moreover, increasing global population and inflating income levels are proactive in maintaining the growth of the market.

However, there are several factors that hamper the market growth. Bananas are endowed with extra calories that may gradually lead to unwanted weight gain. Apart from this, fluctuations in the prices of the raw material acts as another major deterrent.

Banana Powder Market Segmentation:

Performance of Key Regions

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. South America

5. Middle East and Africa

Market by End Use

1. Food Industry

2. Feed Industry

3. Others

Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/banana-powder-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group