Candles Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Cereria Pernici, Delsbo Candle, Gies Kerzen

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Candles’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Korona Candles S.A. (Poland)

Yankee Candle Company, Inc. (United States)

Vila Hermanos CererÃ­a Sa (Spain)

Suomen Kerta Oy (Finland)

Balthasar + Co. AG / Mislin + Balthasar AG (Switzerland)

Cereria Pernici SRL (Italy)

Delsbo Candles AB (Sweden)

Gies Kerzen Gmbh (Germany)

Gala-Kerzen Gmbh (Germany)

Bolsius International BV (Netherlands)

Traditionally candles were used as the only source of light. But, in this era, candles have been creating different value in the field of decoration. Increasing demand for candles due to the increasing demand for good appearance and fragrance products. Additionally, increasing adoption of colorful candles in home dÃ©cor and the availability of a variety of designed candles with robust distribution channels have been fuelling the growth of the market. However, the presence of alternative such as electronic or other fossil fuel-based light sources and volatile raw material prices in manufacturing candles are the reasons that are hampering the overall growth of the market. Moreover, established key players are developing new candles with attractive shapes and sizes, this can create a big opportunity for the market in the forecasted year.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Pillar Candles, Floating Candles, Votive Candles, Tapers, Filled Candles, Tealight Candles, Gel Candles, Specialty Candles, Liquid Candles, Other), Distribution Channel (Specialty or Gift Shops, Department or Home Decor Stores, Mass Merchandise Retailers, Direct Sales, Internet, Others), Material (Beeswax, Stearin, Paraffin Wax, Rapeseed Wax, Palm Wax, Soy Wax, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Adoption of Candles in Aromatherapy such as Relaxation and Stress Reduction

Availability of Discounted Candle Products on E-Commerce Websites

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Adoption of Colourfull Candles in Home Decor

Availability of Variety of Designed Candles with Robust Distribution Channels

Restraints: Reduced Paraffin Production will Maximise the Candle Prices

Volatile Raw Material Prices in Manufacturing Candles

Challenges: Threat of Substitutes like Electronic or other Fossil Fuel Based Light Sources

Strong Competitive Rivalry amongst the Key Players and the Emergence of Local Manufacturers



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Candles Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Candles market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Candles Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Candles

Chapter 4: Presenting the Candles Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Candles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

