Corrugated Packaging Market: 2020 Industry Business Research Details among the Top Manufacturers 2025

The Global Corrugated Packaging Market is driven by the increasing demand of cost-effective and environment-friendly packaging materials from various end use industries. Increasing preference for economical, eco-friendly, and light weight packaging by end-users, such as electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages sectors, are major factor driving the growth Of the Global Corrugated Packaging market.

The factors, that hinder the growth prospects of the Global Corrugated Packaging market to a certain degree, chief ones being the unsuitability of corrugated material for the packaging of a variety of products and concerns regarding the durability of corrugated packaging products. The conventional corrugated packaging products do not withstand harsh indoor and outdoor weather conditions as efficiently as other packaging products, thus posing damage dangers to fragile products or electronic products.

The high growth in demand for electrical goods, especially consumer electronics, has increased the usage of corrugated packing materials due to products require packaging in lightweight micro-and fine-flute corrugated configurations.

On the basis of application, the Global Corrugated Packaging market corrugated packaging is segmented into, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, home care products, personal care products, Ecommerce, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and other sectors. While the food and beverages sector is expected to be the largest consumer of corrugated packaging throughout the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to account for the highest share in the Global Corrugated Packaging market, followed by North America. Asia Pacific has been the largest producer as well as consumer of corrugated packaging, which is believed to continue over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, International Paper., WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation., Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, and DS Smith.

