Dairy Market 2020– Global Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast Report 2025

The dairy market comprises establishments involved in manufacturing dairy products from raw milk and processed milk products, manufacturing dry, condensed, concentrated and evaporated dairy, and producing some dairy substitute products.

The increasing incidence of lactose intolerance has led to a rise in demand for lactose free dairy products. Lactose intolerance is characterized as the inability to digest lactose, a disaccharide sugar composed of galactose and glucose found in milk. Lactose-free dairy products contain small amounts of an enzyme called lactase that help digest lactose.

In 2018, the global Dairy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Nestle

Dairy Farmers Of America

Fonterra

Danone

Arla Foods

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry

Condensed

Evaporate

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

