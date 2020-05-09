Diabetic Socks Market May Set New Growth Story |Therafirm, 3M, Siren Care

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Diabetic Socks’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

BSN MedicalÂ (Germany)

Therafirm (United States)

SIGVARIS (Switzerland)

SIMCAN ENTERPRISES (Canada)

3M (United States)

Siren Care (United States)

Intersocks (Italy)

THORLO (United States)

Cupron (United States)

Creswell Sock Mills

Diabetic socks are specially designed for diabetic patients so they can control the foot moisture, reduce the risk of a foot injury and prevent the slowing of blood circulation. Coupled with cost-effectiveness, increased health-consciousness among the younger generation will complement the growth of the diabetic socks market in the coming years. In addition, rapid technological proliferation will also have a significant impact on market share.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Regular Socks, Smart Socks), Application (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Modern Trade, Pharmacies, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Modern Trade, Pharmacies, Clinics, Other Healthcare Facilities), Material Type (Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Spandex, Lycra, Others), Product (Ankle Length, Mid- Calf, Over the Calf/ Knee High Length), End User (Men, Women)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Health Consciousness among the Younger Generation

Growing Demand for Non- Invasive Treatment

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Demand due to Increasing cases of diabetes

Increasing Government Support to Create Awareness on Diabetic Cure

Restraints: The high cost of diabetic socks

Inadequate Reimbursement Options

Challenges: The Dearth of Awareness among the Population

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Diabetic Socks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Diabetic Socks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Diabetic Socks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Diabetic Socks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Diabetic Socks Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Diabetic Socks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

What are the market factors described in the report?

– Analysis Tool: The Global Diabetic Socks Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools. We analyzed the growth of leading companies operating in the marketplace using analytics tools such as Porter’s five power analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study and ROI analysis.

-Key Strategic Developments: This study includes key strategic developments in the market, including R & D, new product launch, M & A, contracting, cooperation, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the market in global competitive markets.

-Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins. The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

