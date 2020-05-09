Explore Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Forecast to 2025

The Global Mobile Video Optimization Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Video Optimization development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile video optimization (MVO) is set of technologies to help mobile service providers to intelligently manage and optimize video traffic services, such as improve transmission speed and shorten waiting time.

Mobile Cloud Traffic is largest product of Mobile Video Optimization, it takes about 85% of global market in 2017 due to the cloud technology become more and more popular. Big enterprises are the key customers in this industry, it takes about 79% of global market share in 2017, we forecast its market share will declined to 75.3% in 2025, because optimized video can improve customers’ experience well, while it is important to keep the customers on this website rather than long time waiting, more and more small and middle enterprises will enhance input on the mobile video Optimization.

In 2018, the global Mobile Video Optimization market size was 210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1260 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.4% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Flash Networks

Ericsson

Vantrix Corporation

Qwilt

Cisco

Citrix

Opera

Nokia

Huawei

Allot Communications

NEC Corporation

Openwave Mobility

Akamai

NetScout

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Cloud Traffic

Mobile Non-Cloud Traffic

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

