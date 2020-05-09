Global Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market Forecast 2025 illuminated by new report

This report focuses on the Global Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Airport runway FOD detection systems are employed for detection and removal of unwanted objects known as FOD. FOD refers to any object that is found on the airport runways and, if not removed immediately, can potentially harm an aircraft or the airline personnel.

The global airport runway FOD detection systems market remains consolidated with a limited number of players.

In 2018, the global Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

The Stratech Group

Xsight Systems

Moog, Inc

Trex Aviation Systems

Argosai Technology

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

Pavemetrics Systems

Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

