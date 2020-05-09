Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality for Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Augmented Reality for Advertising market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Augmented Pixels

Wikitude

Blippar

Aurasma

Catchoom

BBDO

McCANN

PTC

Google

Metaio

NGRAIN

Leo Burnett

Total Immersion

Zappar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment

Automobile

Customer Service

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

