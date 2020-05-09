Global Backtesting Software Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025

The Global Backtesting Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backtesting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Backtesting is a term used in modeling to refer to testing a predictive model on historical data. Backtesting is a type of retrodiction, and a special type of cross-validation applied to previous time period(s).In a trading strategy, investment strategy, or risk modeling, backtesting seeks to estimate the performance of a strategy or model if it had been employed during a past period. This requires simulating past conditions with sufficient detail, making one limitation of backtesting the need for detailed historical data. A second limitation is the inability to model strategies that would affect historic prices. Finally, backtesting, like other modeling, is limited by potential overfitting. That is, it is often possible to find a strategy that would have worked well in the past, but will not work well in the future.[1] Despite these limitations, backtesting provides information not available when models and strategies are tested on synthetic data.

Backtesting has historically only been performed by large institutions and professional money managers due to the expense of obtaining and using detailed datasets. However, backtrading is increasingly used on a wider basis, and independent web-based backtesting platforms have emerged. Although the technique is widely used, it is prone to weaknesses.[2] Basel financial regulations require large financial institutions to backtest certain risk models.

In 2018, the global Backtesting Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

MultiCharts

Deltix

QuantHouse

SmartQuant

AlgoTrader

TradeStation Group

AmiBroker

FXCM

Wealth Lab

Axioma

Trading Blox

NinjaTrader Group

RightEdge Systems

Build Alpha

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

Hybrid

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Shares

Foreign Exchange

Futures

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

