Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

This report focuses on the Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure

Several factors such as faster implementation, scalability, flexibility, and agility provided by the service; increasing market competition; and increasing demand for reducing investment on IT infrastructures, hardware, and hiring skilled resources are expected to bolster the growth of this market.

In 2018, the global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Data Services

Apollo

Netmagic Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Dell

IBM

Microsoft

NTT Communications

VMWare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

